Chance for rain on Friday, sunny skies arrive just in time for Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One alarm clock away from Memorial Day weekend!

The best chance of rain in the near future will be on Friday.

Memorial Day weekend is showing signs of remaining mostly dry (20% chance of popcorn variety t-storm will be possible Sunday/Monday).

Summer-like temperatures arrive this weekend. Are you ready for 80s?!

Looks like we’re turning the corner with above average temperatures expected through the entirety of next week. With warmer days and high humidity, the week will be a bit unsettled.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast: