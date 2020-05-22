1  of  5
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio: Timeline of COVID-19 cases and state orders Ohio’s restaurants fully reopen today under new coronavirus guidelines Dick Goddard’s daughter shares an update on his condition Restarting Ohio: List of businesses opening Click here for a list of summer cancellations and closures
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 10

Chance for rain on Friday, sunny skies arrive just in time for Memorial Day weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — One alarm clock away from Memorial Day weekend!

The best chance of rain in the near future will be on Friday.

Memorial Day weekend is showing signs of remaining mostly dry (20% chance of popcorn variety t-storm will be possible Sunday/Monday).

Summer-like temperatures arrive this weekend. Are you ready for 80s?!

Looks like we’re turning the corner with above average temperatures expected through the entirety of next week. With warmer days and high humidity, the week will be a bit unsettled.

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News

 

FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral