Chance for rain heading into Labor Day weekend, sunny skies and warm temps to follow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Labor Day weekend, the unofficial end of summer, is here!

A weak disturbance situated to the north of us could bring spotty showers over the lake Saturday afternoon. There is an outside chance a stray shower could drift into our lakeshore communities Saturday evening as well.

A brief shower or storm may slip into our NW counties late Sunday/Sunday night.

Labor Day is looking sunny, warmer, and humid as highs reach the mid 80’s but also sports a 20% chance of a shower or storms diving into NE Ohio. Generally-speaking, it’s going to be a wonderful weekend with plenty of chances to spend outdoors yet be cognizant of radar on the FOX 8 Weather App as storms will be looming to our northwest.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: