Chance for lake effect snow on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re tracking a cold front that will give us a few isolated/scattered showers/flurries.

This will be the last day in some time with above-average temperatures. On this date, 28 years ago it was the coldest day ever in Northeast Ohio.

Once an area of low pressure and an attendant cold front moves through, a few lake effect flurries/snow showers develop on the backside. There is some light accumulation in the snow belt, mainly and some in the secondary snow belt.

The arctic air mass behind this front will send temperatures plummeting into the single digits and teens overnight and 20s for daytime highs for the next two weeks and possibly longer! Single digits wind chills are expected all day Thursday. Friday morning will bring sub-zero wind chills.

This also means multiple opportunities for clipper light snow and lake effect snow.