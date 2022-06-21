CLEVELAND (WJW) – Tonight, it should be clear, warm and quiet with temperatures around 70, give or take a few degrees.

The next cold front arrives Wednesday midday. The current timing will mean that the best chance for afternoon thunderstorms will be south of the Ohio Turnpike, but a rogue thunderstorm is possible most anywhere until the cold front actually passes to the south.

Nice drop in humidity Thursday and Friday before some heat returns this weekend.

Long range outlook shows temperatures warming briefly this weekend, then cooling early next week.

Another cooler period to finish the month of June with a high potential for comfortable temperatures heading into 4th of July weekend!

Here’s your 8-day forecast: