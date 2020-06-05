Chance for afternoon storms on Friday, pleasant weather expected for the weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Quieter weather has ensued tonight. It’s feeling rather muggy, but that’s all about to change.

This unsettled weather continues through Friday along with a smaller risk for storms with the passage of a cold front. This will occur after lunch and mainly in our eastern/southeast communities. We are not anticipating severe storms.

This weekend is shaping up to be picture perfect! Comfortable conditions return along with the kickoff of several consecutive sunshiny days!

Here’s your latest 8-day forecast:

FOX 8 Day Forecast

We will be closely watching the Gulf Of Mexico/Central America for tropical development and in particular: Cristobal. One long range projection slooowly moves the remnants of this tropical system to the gulf coast and eventually into mainland US in another week. This could impact our weather next week.

Loop courtesy: Weathernerds

Here’s a recap of the month of May.

A look at the month of June…