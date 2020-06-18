Chance for afternoon showers on Thursday, temps in the 80s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This is another seasonably cool, tranquil night across Greater Cleveland and Northeast Ohio.

Temperatures will settle into the upper 50s and lower 60s by morning. There will be a few showers around later in the afternoon.

An upper level low that’s been hovering over the Carolinas will slowly meander near NE Ohio starting Thursday. This will increase our risk of PM spotty showers/thunder.

Saturday is looking drier, yet hotter! Highs will approach 90° and humidity levels will be higher as well.

The sunset time varies depending on where you live in northern Ohio.

Here are the latest sunset times for select locations. Of course we begin to lose daylight again at the summer solstice through the winter solstice in December. This is all due to the fact that the earth is tilted on its axis at 23.5°, otherwise there would be no seasons!

Sunset times for northern Ohio

Here’s our latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

