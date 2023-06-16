CLEVELAND (WJW) – Breezy, cloudy and cool this evening with temperatures falling into the 60s and 50s. Drying through the night with some clearing late.

Beautiful Father’s Day weekend! Sunny Saturday and warmer Sunday with highs near or at 80.

The latest DROUGHT MONITOR is out. Some areas not in one anymore! Check it out…

Southern storm track should keep the next series of systems just to the south of Ohio. This leaves us with a dry weekend!

Humidity briefly rises Thursday then drops this weekend. A more significant return to higher humidity by the middle of next week.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.