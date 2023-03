CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday, although cooler than Saturday, is the pick day of the weekend with sunny skies and calmer winds.

The calm after the storm <3 pic.twitter.com/HmuwTDDObm — Alexis Walters (@Alexis_NWalters) March 26, 2023

Here are some of the wind gusts that were reported from across the area Saturday:

A soggy Monday morning commute is expected for some with a couple of chances for rain in the week ahead. Temps stay mild during the day in with overnight lows in the 30s.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditions.