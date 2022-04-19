CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partly to mostly cloudy skies going through the evening with any flurries or shower activity dissipating. Winds will slowly subside through the course of the evening. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening but fall through the 30s overnight.

First thing in the morning, look for sunshine and chilly temps in the lower 30s. Increasing clouds and breezy for the afternoon and highs in the mid 50s.

Temperatures will trend milder at the end of the week per our long range outlook issued on April 5. We warm up by the weekend, flirting with 80!

Unfortunately, we make the switch back to near/below normal temperatures and above normal rainfall heading into early May.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: