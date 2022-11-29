CLEVELAND (WJW) — A little bit more sunshine today with variably cloudy skies. Temperatures respond accordingly with highs in the mid 50. Wind gusts near 30 with higher gusts this evening.

Rain develops overnight as a cold front breezes in.

Wednesday starts out in the 50s early with a sharp drop into the 30s by afternoon. Most of Wednesday will be dry with some sunshine.

Lake effect snow will develop late Wednesday evening through mid morning Thursday.

Still no long stretches of extreme cold over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

