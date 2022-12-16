CLEVELAND (WJW) — Mostly cloudy today and cold all day long. Highs will only climb into the mid 30s. The breeze will make it feel a bit cooler as well. A few random flurries with no accumulation expected.

We’ll be watching our eastern lakeshore communities closely Saturday night, a lake effect snow band may drift in. Stay tuned, accumulating snow possible along I-90 and north. Otherwise, mainly cloudy this weekend with a few flurries flying but little to no accumulation likely.

Another winter system late next week. Active storm track heading into Christmas weekend.

Colder temps showing up per our extended outlook. Bundle up!

Our snow chances are climbing as we head into Christmas week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

