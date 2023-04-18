CLEVELAND (WJW) – Frost advisory for areas in light blue and a freeze warning for those in purple. Temperatures in the low 30s expected Wednesday morning. Protect sensitive vegetation.

Grab the jacket and hat this evening, temps are in the 40s and breezy, thus feeling like the 30s. It will by dry with skies gradually clearing through the evening

Clearing out tonight. Seasonably warmer Wednesday with sunshine and a lake breeze.

Big temperature swings are VERY common in northern Ohio. Scott did some checking. After looking at the temperature every day since the 1950s, he found it was most common in March and April.

Highs near 80 by Thursday. but looking ahead, temperatures return to below normal this weekend and most of next week. Our average highs right now are in the lower 60s.

Best chance for rain will be Friday into Saturday. Cooler late this weekend and into next week.

