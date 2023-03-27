CLEVELAND (WJW) – The rain continues to move out tonight but clouds will stick around. Colder tonight with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Quiet as you head out the door early tomorrow but you’ll want the warm layers.

A chilly day tomorrow but at least it’s paired with quiet conditions and some sunshine. Mix of sun and clouds through the day. Staying dry.

Our next chance for rain moves in Wednesday evening. A weak cold front will bring a few showers and chance for a wintry mix.

