Bundle up! Bitter cold temps are on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cold but quiet Friday night is on the way for northeastern Ohio. Temperatures will drop into the teens.

It’s been a week since our last day above freezing, exactly 3 weeks since we reached 40 degrees and 50 days since we had our last 50-degree day.

A light snow event will be heading in our direction from mid afternoon Saturday through Saturday evening. Minor accumulations will occur across much of the area. Most areas will get an inch or less.

The coldest air is expected to arrive on Presidents’ Day and Tuesday. A couple areas could have sub-zero lows Tuesday night.

The pattern is beginning to shift allowing the southern jet stream to become a major driver of storm systems throughout the next week. All aboard the ‘panhandle hook’ train.

The first of these major systems will approach the area Monday through Tuesday and again Thursday into Friday. These are setting up to be decent snow events. It’s still too far out to display exact snowfall forecast numbers. We’ll keep you updated throughout the weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

