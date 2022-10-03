CLEVELAND (WJW) – Here’s a look at the next 8 hours. A few clouds but, less windy than Sunday. Temperatures will be about the same.

Roller coaster temps this week with a couple of mild days and some frosty nights!

Wednesday/Thursday looking the best of the ‘Next 8,’ with seasonable temperatures near and above 70. That’s quickly thwarted by a strong cold front dropping numbers by nearly 20 degrees by Friday.

The best chance for scattered showers will be Thursday night into Friday.

