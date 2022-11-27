CLEVELAND (WJW) — The showers have begun.

They will go from light to moderate and more widespread through mid-morning, and it’ll be breezy at times.

Highs again today will be in the low- to mid-50s, and it’ll become gusty this afternoon.

Rain is here this morning. It could be heavy at times, especially further west.

There will be a lull by early afternoon with lighter scattered showers moving back in by mid- to late afternoon, into the evening. While temperatures will be mild, winds will be pretty gusty — 35 mph at times.

Rain will redevelop early Sunday. Coverage will be 90-100%. Rainfall duration will be long. It’ll be a soggy one if you are tailgating for the Browns. Up to an inch of rain is possible.

There are still no long stretches of extreme cold expected over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: