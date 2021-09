CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Browns game is looking good, weather-wise, with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

It will not be quite as hot this week. Outside of some spotty rain on Tuesday, expect sunny and fabulous fall weather to round out the month of September.

The next 10-plus days will feature temperatures that are “fall-like”. Small warmups (the mid-70s) but little sign of any summer heat.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: