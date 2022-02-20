Bright, windy and warming-up in Northeast Ohio to start the week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans are waking up to beautiful skies and very cold wind chills in the single digits.

It’ll be windy again today but, the good news is, the wind is coming in from the south this time and bringing warmer temperatures with it.

The second half of NBA All-Star weekend features sun and milder temperatures. Highs will be in the mid-40s on Sunday.

Temps will remain warm and get warmer for a couple of days until a wave of rain rolls in Tuesday.

Another winter storm late week will bring a wintry mix to snow as we wrap the week. February sure has been an active month!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: