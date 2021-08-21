Bright, sunny skies; Warm temps today climbing higher next week

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s going to be a beautiful day in Northeast Ohio with sunny skies and temps in the mid-80s!

Storms off to the west will most likely stay out of our viewing area however a rogue, pop-up shower is possible.

Saturday will be dry while Sunday will sport a 30% risk of a few showers and storms throughout the day due to a cold front.

Longer range outlook shows a “cool-down” from late next week through the end of August. A few days in the 70s possible.

It’s not a figment of your imagination. This has been the 2nd wettest summer on record and the 5th most humid!

Here is your 8-day forecast: