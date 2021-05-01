Bright skies ahead: Weekend weather warmup expected in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following an overnight freeze warning for many Northeast Ohio counties, the weekend is looking beautiful. Sunshine with mixed high clouds will be accompanied by nicely-warming temperatures.

There’s a small chance for an early Sunday morning shower in extreme Northeast areas along the warm front. Otherwise, the day is warmer and overall, pretty dry.

The first week of May looks unsettled. The highest chance of spring showers will be on Monday, scattered Tuesday, Wednesday, and again on Friday.

Overall we are expecting more than 2 inches of rain locally next week. But this will really help our spring rainfall deficit of 1-3 inches across the area.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

