CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Spotty showers will dot Northeast Ohio Friday morning.

We are tracking a brief blast of winter weather this afternoon.

There will be a little accumulation, but the snow will be gone by midnight.

Temperatures will be above freezing, so the rain/snow mix won't last long.

The highest coverage will be between 2 and 6 p.m.

Temperatures will be falling throughout the day.

