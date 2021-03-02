Brief warmup before the cold front

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It will definitely not be as cold of a night compared to last night. Temperatures will range in the upper 20s to low 30s under a clear.

We have a brief warm-up on the way Wednesday. Highs expected to reach the upper 40s north to low 50s south. We kick off the day with plenty of sunshine, then clouds increase as a cold front drops in from the north late afternoon.

There’s a slight chance of a spotty rain/snow shower as the front drops in. Colder air ushered in by a northwest flow and a weak disturbance could kick up a few lake effect snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Small chance, 20 percent. Little to no accumulation expected.

The colder, below average temperatures stick around into the weekend. There is a slight chance a lake effect snow showers Saturday night, otherwise mostly quiet with sunshine. We’re warming up to near 60 by midweek next week. Spring teaser!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: