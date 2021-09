CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – We’ll see showers throughout the morning, with most people seeing rain during the commute to start the day.

Tuesday will be breezy, but we will get breaks from the rain.

That won’t be the case Wednesday. Everyone will see rain that will continue to Thursday morning.

FUTURECAST

RAINFALL FUTURECAST: BUCKETS OF RAIN

2-3+ inches is possible by Thursday.

There is already a Flood Watch in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST