Breezy Friday expected as temps climb back into the 60s

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight and Friday as temperatures climb back into the 60s.

Saturday will be dry, but clouds will rule. Chances of rain go up early Sunday (possible rain/snow mix initially) and lingering chances persist into Monday morning.

Rainfall Sunday could reach 1/2″ or more in spots.

A cool start to Thanksgiving week is expected.

