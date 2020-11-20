CLEVELAND (WJW) — Partly cloudy skies are expected overnight and Friday as temperatures climb back into the 60s.
Saturday will be dry, but clouds will rule. Chances of rain go up early Sunday (possible rain/snow mix initially) and lingering chances persist into Monday morning.
Rainfall Sunday could reach 1/2″ or more in spots.
A cool start to Thanksgiving week is expected.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Couple of 76 years spends final moments together while fighting COVID-19
- Breezy Friday expected as temps climb back into the 60s
- Congress works to pass COVID-19 relief package, government budget before end of year
- City of Cleveland notified of 256 more confirmed cases of COVID-19
- Lorain and Lake Counties moved to watch list for level purple on state’s coronavirus advisory map