Breezy, chilly, wintry: See when a clipper, lake effect snow is expected to arrive in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Decorating for Christmas already? Snow will soon embellish your yard and add to the ambience.

A clipper system from Alberta, Canada moves through on Sunday around lunchtime and brings a wintry mix to everyone.

Slushy snow will accumulate a coating to 1″, isolated 2″ in spots. Melting will keep totals down.

Bundle up because the air will be breezy and chilly with highs near 40°.

Lake effect snow sets up on Sunday night bringing additional accumulations of possibly 1″-3″ over our snowbelt communities.

Remember, there will be melting as road temperatures stay in the 40s.

Roller coaster temps can be expected next week with temps ranging from 32° to 62°.

While this week’s snowfall totals aren’t forecasted to be cataclysmic, this is Northeast Ohio and we know what’s coming in the months ahead. The National Weather Service says now might be a good time to get prepared for the ice, snow and cold temps during Ohio’s Winter Safety Awareness Week.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: