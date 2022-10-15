CLEVELAND (WJW) — Skies are drying out as the clouds clear. By afternoon, we’ll have abundant sunshine although it’ll still be breezy and chilly. Highs are in the upper 50s.

The weekend starts off windy but abruptly drops off midday on Saturday.

Conditions will be chilly but dry for the ALDS Game 3 on Saturday and Game 4 on Sunday at Progressive Field.

Our first chance of a wintry mix in the forecast Monday night into early Tuesday morning with another shot early Wednesday. Showers will move in early Monday and turn into a few snowflakes late Monday into early Tuesday.

Any snowflakes are not expected to accumulate beyond a light dusting on the elevated surfaces. Temperatures range about 15° BELOW average around that time. Find your winter jackets!

Here’s your latest 8-Day Forecast: