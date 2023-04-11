CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly to partly sunny Tuesday with temperatures around 70 makes for a gorgeous day to be outdoors. Keep in mind, midday, it will be breezy.

If you’re headed to the Guardians game tonight, probably the best day so far for it. Temps are in the upper 60s at the first pitch. Long sleeves, jeans, and shades will be perfect. Play Ball!!

Stretch of warmer and dry days continues. Next chance of rain, Saturday evening.

Widely scattered with a chance of thunder this weekend. Following the rain, colder next week!

Temperatures range from 5 to 25° ABOVE AVERAGE (57) through Sunday. It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days! We could reach 80° on Friday.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: