CLEVELAND (WJW) — Breaks of sunshine through the day with generally quiet conditions during the first half of the day.

The wind picks up this afternoon, out of the south, with gusts 20 mph at times. This will allow for a quick warm-up as temperatures climb into the upper 40s and low 50s during the day.

Fronts are passing through with greater frequency now with a roller coaster temp pattern continuing. Next shot of rain/wind develops Friday night and continues through Saturday morning. Be prepared for strong winds again.

Here’s the timing on weekend rain:

Your latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest weather conditons.