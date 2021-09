CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A warm front lifts north early Monday morning. There is a small chance of predawn shower–coverage under 20%. Temperatures will warm Monday as the southwest breeze increases.

Outside of some spotty light showers on Tuesday, sunny and fabulous fall weather will round out the month of September. Enjoy!

After Monday a stretch of 70s is ahead for Northeast Ohio.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST