(WJW) — Note the break in the showers for Sunday – our pick day of the weekend. While we cannot totally eliminate the outside chance of a renegade thunderstorm, most places should stay rain-free most of the time.

You will notice, however, that the wildfire smoke will return, thus hazy skies and a drop in air quality. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for sensitive groups. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, in the mid to upper 80s.

Another round of showers and storms is anticipated around 5 p.m. on Monday, just in time for the evening rush hour. Humidity stays high until the front crosses then we return to more comfortable levels on Tuesday.

No long-term signs of above-normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July.

