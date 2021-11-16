Break from the snow but for how long?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Tuesday will warm up with lots of sunshine.

High temps will be in the mid-40s to near 50 south.

We will enjoy one day in the 60s Wednesday before another front passes through producing rain and cooler temps.

Rain will develop late Wednesday/night/Thursday followed by colder air and some lake effect snow Thursday night/Friday morning.

Roller coaster temps prevail through Thanksgiving week and beyond. The chances of seeing additional snowfall during Thanksgiving week (leaning closer to Friday/Saturday) are increasing.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: