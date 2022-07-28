CLEVELAND (WJW) – Staying mild tonight with a few clouds. Can’t rule out a spotty shower as our next cold front moves into the region late tonight. Falling back into the 60s with most places staying dry.

A few showers will move out by the morning commute as drier and comfortable air moves into the region.

A cold front approaches in the evening. Coverage on showers/storms under 20% between mid evening and 3 a.m.

Future Radar for Wednesday and Thursday

Comfortable with a few lows in the upper 50s by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Nice break from the extreme heat and humidity through early next week, then more consistent heat/humidity returns. It could be the warmest period of the summer so far.

Check out the latest 8-day forecast above.