CLEVELAND (WJW) – Clear skies and less humid air today.

Next chance of rain/storms will be late Sunday.

Nice drop in humidity Thursday and Friday before some heat returns this weekend

Long-range outlook shows temperatures warming briefly this weekend and then cooling early next week. Another cooler period to finish the month of June with comfortable temps heading into the 4th of July weekend.

