CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s still warm and sticky with highs topping in the low 80s.

We saw some pop-up storms Sunday afternoon in our southern communities, mainly south of Rt. 30.

Relief from the higher humidity is ahead. We can expect a break from the heat/humidity this week. Starting Sunday night, you’ll feel the difference!

Then, we’re warming back up for Father’s Day weekend.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

FOX 8 DAY FORECAST