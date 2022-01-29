Bone-chilling weather continues this weekend, but roller coaster temps on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — This evening, some cloud cover will move in and we’ll call it partly cloudy, but we will stay dry.

Temperatures will be fall into the single digits until about midnight and then they will begin to slowly rise through the overnight under a southerly wind flow. We will have a slight breeze, not a gusty wind, thus allowing wind chills to drop below zero for some this evening and into the overnight so you’ll need to stay bundled up.

Clouds and a few snow showers return for Sunday. Very little accumulation is expected with snow on Sunday, about 1/2 inch – 1 inch in some spots.

Finally, on Groundhog Day, we warm above 30. But don’t get too excited, snowmelt plus rain equals a flood potential. Colder air funnels into this system changing the rain over to a wintry mix.

Depending on the track we could be dealing with a significant winter storm mid week that could either bring us heavy rain or heavy snow. Stay tuned to the latest forecast and updates throughout the week.

