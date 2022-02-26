Blustery, wintery Sunday ahead in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There was some snow accumulation Saturday morning. And a fluffy coating of up to 5 inches amounts was recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio, as seen below:

Sunday kicks off with plenty of sunshine in the morning, but it will be blustery, with southwest winds gusting to 25 mph at times. Clouds increase in the afternoon as a clipper drags a cold front through. A few nuisance flakes will fly around mainly after 2 p.m. with small accumulations possible.

A few minor disturbances move through this week, otherwise a quiet week ahead. No big winter systems. Finally. 40-dgree weather should be common starting March 1.

