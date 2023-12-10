CLEVELAND (WJW) – Dry but colder Sunday with a high in the mid to upper 30s along with breezy conditions creating a biting wind chill at times.

If you’re heading to the Browns game or putting up your Christmas and holiday decorations outside, after yesterday’s near-record warmth of around 60 degrees, it’s going to feel much colder Sunday.

Temperatures fall through the day, pretty breezy with wind chills in the 20s.

Lake effect mix/snow sets up Sunday evening and continues through midday Monday. This will not be a big event. Most areas little no accumulation … a dusting.

Colder early next week then trending milder late week. Our next system arrives around Dec 18-20.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

Stay with Fox 8 News for the latest weather updates.