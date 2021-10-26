Blustery overnight then drying out

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Lake effect rain showers and blustery conditions continue through the night. The cloud cover will keep temperatures steady overnight in the upper 40s. No frost anticipated for our area.

Wednesday clouds win out the day and a stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will warm into the mid and upper 50s.

We dry out Thursday and warm up ahead of our next system. Highs in the mid and upper 60’s. A few showers develop in the evening ahead of a rainy Friday.

TRICK-OR-TREAT FORECAST/BROWNS FORECAST: A few morning showers lend way to a partly sunny sky. Highs in the upper-50s. A dry evening for our little ghouls and goblins albeit chilly!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: