CLEVELAND (WJW) — A cool-ish start to the week, but a warm-up is in the works.

A cold front will move in later tonight bringing the chance for a spotty shower to the area. Most places will remain dry as a few clouds start to build in. A comfortably cool night with temperatures in the 60s and 50s.

Temperatures tomorrow will struggle to climb into the upper 60s thanks to a few showers and few more clouds around. Most of the rain will be light, spotty, and confined to the lakeshore area. A few clouds through the day but we will still squeeze out some sunshine.

Conditions look drier by tomorrow night for Browns vs Steelers in Pittsburgh. If you are having friends or family over to BBQ for the game, an isolated shower is possible earlier in the day.

Ready for a warm-up before fall officially arrives? 80 on Friday and a picture perfect weekend ahead. Enjoy!

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

