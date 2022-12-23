CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are some of the threats we are looking at with this system:

Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:

This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in.

A few lingering flurries for our northern counties with most of the snow staying in the snow belt tonight into Sunday. Tonight temperatures will stay below 0 with a wind chill still -20 to -30.

Counties south of US 30 stay quiet tonight and the rest of the weekend. Then we transition to lake effect in the evening east.

Saturday forecast animation:

Here’s the latest snowfall forecast leading into Christmas Day.

Christmas weather history:

Temps in the teens with subzero wind chills likely. Stay warm!

Overall this will be the coldest Christmas Day (for the US) since 2000

Coldest Christmas Day years under 20 degrees (high temperature)

1983: 1°

1985: 11°

1980: 13°

2004, 2000, 1968: 18°

Coldest Christmas Day minimum temperature: -10° (1983)

Last Christmas with wind chill under -10° was 2004 (-14)

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.