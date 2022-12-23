CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Blizzard Warning has been issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Lake counties until 4 a.m. Saturday.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued in Northeast Ohio and will last until 7 a.m. Saturday. Wind Chill Warnings Friday into 10 a.m. Saturday across most of Northern Ohio.
Here are some of the threats we are looking at with this system:
Here is a look at some of the strongest wind gusts and coldest wind chills:
This will NOT be a huge snowfall event. Wind gusts 50-60+ mph, wind chills (-10 to -30) and blowing snow the biggest threats. Power outages, slick and snow covered roadways continue roll in.
A few lingering flurries for our northern counties with most of the snow staying in the snow belt tonight into Sunday. Tonight temperatures will stay below 0 with a wind chill still -20 to -30.
Counties south of US 30 stay quiet tonight and the rest of the weekend. Then we transition to lake effect in the evening east.
Saturday forecast animation:
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast leading into Christmas Day.
Christmas weather history:
Temps in the teens with subzero wind chills likely. Stay warm!
- Overall this will be the coldest Christmas Day (for the US) since 2000
- Coldest Christmas Day years under 20 degrees (high temperature)
- 1983: 1°
- 1985: 11°
- 1980: 13°
- 2004, 2000, 1968: 18°
- Coldest Christmas Day minimum temperature: -10° (1983)
- Last Christmas with wind chill under -10° was 2004 (-14)
