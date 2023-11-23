CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s been a beautiful Thanksgiving. Clouds will build later tonight but staying dry as you’re traveling to friends and family.

Temperatures will hang out in the 40s through the evening before falling into the 30s tonight.

If you’re Black Friday shopping tomorrow morning, it’ll be on the cold side with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Quiet and dry. Happy shopping.

Looking ahead. Friday and Saturday will be dry with sunshine. Sunday showers with a mix late then COLDER.

Second round of cold air early next with local lake effect snow showers very likely. More details this weekend!

Here are the forecast bullet points:

Dry Thursday through Saturday

Rain showers transition to a mix/snow late Sunday/evening

Another round of colder air (30s) early next week

Lake effect snow early next as colder air deepens.

Active pattern (SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the first 2 weeks of December.

(SW to NE storm track) as outlined two weeks ago will continue through the . Temps look to moderate by mid month

