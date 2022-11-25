Tracking showers on this Black Friday morning. Good news, you won’t need your umbrellas for long. We’re dry by 8 a.m. and sunshine returns this afternoon.

Two batches of rain are expected for the holiday weekend. The first, spotty showers in the early morning and the second more widespread Sunday.

Rain will redevelop Sunday. Coverage will be 90-100%. Rainfall duration will be long. It’ll be a soggy one if you are tailgating for the Browns.

Still no long stretches of extreme cold over the next week. We’ll usher in December with a brief chill.

Check out the latest eight-day forecast above.