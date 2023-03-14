CLEVELAND (WJW) – A winter weather advisory is issued until 2 a.m. Wednesday morning for inland Ashtabula county.

Lake effect snow ongoing this evening. Temperatures are cold enough that some snow sticks to the side roads and grassy surfaces. Temps in the 30s this evening, with wind chills in the teens. Northwest wind gusting to 30MPH at times. BUNDLE UP!

Here’s the latest snowfall totals:

An additional coating to 2″ through this afternoon with reduced visibility in the snow bands. Pockets of 3″ are possible, especially in the snowbelt region. Slick roads in spots. Take it slow. Here’s additional amounts for the remainder of the morning into the afternoon.

Lake effect snow ending by the evening. Sunshine returns tomorrow with temperatures topping around 40. Next up, spring temps and rain as we head into St. Patrick’s Day.

Cleveland Saint Patrick’s Day parade looking wet and windy, but warm!

Another dose of winter this weekend. Colder with a lake effect snow chance again.

Long range outlook is showing below normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Scott’s long range outlook on February 23rd! Temperatures stay 5-10° BELOW average (with a few exceptions). Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Temperatures trend below normal again this upcoming weekend.

