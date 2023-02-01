CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bitter cold outside this morning! Few flurries east otherwise temperatures are between 8 and 13 this morning with wind chills in the single digits. Cold sunshine this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-20s.

We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:

The next front approaches Thursday night/early Friday. This will usher in more cold, similar to what we had around Christmas, and a brief period of light snow Thursday evening/night and lake effect snow.

A strong cold front Friday will drop temps for a 36-hour period.

Snowfall forecast from late Thursday night through Friday:

Overall temperature is generally below normal this week:

A look at snowfall vs normal across the US, Ohio and a comparison between last winter and this winter:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Stay with Fox 8 for your latest weather updates.