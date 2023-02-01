CLEVELAND (WJW) — Bitter cold outside this morning! Few flurries east otherwise temperatures are between 8 and 13 this morning with wind chills in the single digits. Cold sunshine this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid-20s.
We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter:
The next front approaches Thursday night/early Friday. This will usher in more cold, similar to what we had around Christmas, and a brief period of light snow Thursday evening/night and lake effect snow.
A strong cold front Friday will drop temps for a 36-hour period.
Snowfall forecast from late Thursday night through Friday:
Overall temperature is generally below normal this week:
A look at snowfall vs normal across the US, Ohio and a comparison between last winter and this winter:
Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:
