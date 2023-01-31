CLEVELAND (WJW) – Bitter cold night for us as temperatures fall into the low teens but the wind will make it feel about 5-10 degrees colder. A few clouds sticking around tonight but generally quiet.

Chance for a few flurries overnight, closer to 3 a.m. Little to no accumulation expected. Slick spots possible for the morning commute. Another chance to see some cold sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 20s.

We’ve had a high number of days above normal this winter: 43 to be exact

Next front approaches Thursday night/early Friday. This will usher in more cold, similar to what we had around Christmas, and a brief period of lake effect snow.

Strong cold front Friday will drop temps for a 36 hour period.

Overall temperature generally below normal this week:

A look at snowfall vs normal across the US, Ohio and a comparison between last winter and this winter:

