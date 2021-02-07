Bitter cold temps stick around with more snow expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect light snow and flurries have set up behind the cold front. An additional coating to 1″ possible this morning with isolated higher amounts in the snowbelt. Good news, it’s the fluffy kind!

It’s COLD! Temperatures will not get above 20 today. Factor in the wind and it’ll feel more like -5 to 5! Best to stay in and watch the big game.

There is still the risk of lake effect snow showers through tonight. Locally amounts up to 3″ possible in the primary snow belt. Next up, snow develops after 5 p.m. Monday evening.

Snowfall Futurecast

Coldest air arriving Valentine’s weekend. Cuddle up! Single digit highs and sub-zero lows possible.

