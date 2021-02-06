Bitter cold temps return to NE Ohio with another round of snow expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sub-zero wind chills this morning. It’s COLD! At least the sun is out. Highs today in the low 20s with single digit winds chills through the afternoon.

Clouds increase this evening and a round of snow arrives late tonight into Sunday morning. Accumulations of 1-2″ expected. The primary snowbelt may get up to 3″. This time the snow will stick around as temperatures are not expected to get above the freezing point for a prolonged period of time.

This first stint of bitter cold temps will last the entire weekend. Sub-zero wind chills are likely for the next couple of morning.

The second will be late week next week. We are delaying the onset of the frigid air until next weekend as the jet stream is shifting further north allowing the southern (which has been very active since December) to gain some influence.

This also means that (per the long-range outlook from January 28th on Scott’s Twitter page) another storm system seems to be developing around Valentine’s Day for the central US! No sign of any warm up through the middle of February. Last time we had sub-zero temperatures in Northeast Ohio was 2 years ago on February 1, 2019!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: