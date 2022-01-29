Wind chill advisory issued as bitter cold temps persist; Light lake effect snow possible

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another blast of bitter cold this weekend; A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for many across northeast Ohio until 10 a.m.

Temperatures remain about 10-15 degrees below average.

With sunshine on Saturday, temperatures will still frigid Saturday through Saturday night. Saturday night may see another Wind Chill Advisory with more widespread wind chills below zero.

Clouds and a few snow showers return for Sunday. Very little accumulation is expected with snow on Sunday, about 1/2″ – 1″ in some spots.

Finally, on Groundhog Day, we warm above 30!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: