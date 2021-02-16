Bitter cold temps overnight; winter weather advisory in effect for some counties

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Lake effect snow continues mainly for the primary snow belt now through 1 a.m. A winter weather advisory has been issued for some Northeast Ohio communities.

An additional 1-3″ are possible where bands persist. Visibility is down to 1/2 mile at times with slick snow-covered roads,

It’s going to be a cold night, with the snowpack and clearing sky in areas mainly west we could have sub-zero readings by Wednesday morning.

Thankfully with light to calm wind, the wind chill won’t reach dangerous levels. (-15 or below). Tuesday night will be the coldest it’s been in 2 years. Stay warm!

All about the COLD tonight! Coldest night since January of 2019. Luckily, winds diminish to light/calm so the wind chill won't reach dangerous levels (-15 or below).@fox8news #TuesdayNight pic.twitter.com/WsLUhaIUCd — Jenn Harcher (@JennHarcher) February 17, 2021

It’s a cold Wednesday with highs still running about 15 degrees below average. At least there will be breaks of sun throughout the day.

The next system to watch is Thursday/Friday. This 2nd panhandle hook this week is likely bringing another general snowfall albeit not as significant. Stay tuned!

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: