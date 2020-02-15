Bitter cold temps kick start your Saturday, warm-up on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A bitter cold start to our President’s Day Weekend! Single-digit temps and sub-zero chills. The silver lining… sunshine! It sure is beautiful. The cold won’t last as temperatures warm to near freezing around lunchtime.

Finally, it’s a quiet weekend. We’re warming up and will remain dry through Presidents’ Day. Showers arrive Monday night and become more widespread by Tuesday morning as our next system moves in.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

